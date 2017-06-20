Vermont signs onto lake cleanup plan with New York, Quebec

By The Associated Press

Officials from Vermont, New York, Quebec and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are pledging to combine their efforts to reduce pollution in Lake Champlain.

Vermont Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2sT8Cz1 ) Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott signed onto the plan Monday in Crown Point, New York, alongside the commissioner of New York's Department of Environmental Conservation and Quebec's Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and the Fight against Climate Change.

The plan's main goals are clean water, a healthy ecosystem, thriving communities and an informed and involved public.

Phosphorus in Lake Champlain has caused toxic blue-green algae blooms that has forced the closure of beaches and decreased some lakeside property values.

Scott says he proposes to invest $55 million in clean water funding for the coming year, an increase of nearly $23 million over current levels.

