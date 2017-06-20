NH choral group shares songs to help healing

Music filled the hallways at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Tuesday. It was thanks to the Sunapee Singers.

The New Hampshire-based choral group has about 20 members. They travel to assisted living facilities, hospice homes and hospitals throughout the region. The all-volunteer group says bringing music to those who are ailing can be the perfect comfort medicine.

"No matter what, music is uplifting. The songs we sing are a lot of fun. They are beautiful. What we notice here is people will come out from the balcony and start to listen to us or just stop on their way and listen. I think it is a soothing thing to bring to people," said Nancy Tripp of the Sunapee Singers.

The group performs free of charge. If you are interested in having them come to your facility, you can email ntripp22@comcast.net.