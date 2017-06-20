Quantcast

Montpelier voters consider leash law at park

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

While Montpelier voters are weighing in on key issues like school mergers and tax stabilization, it's another measure on the ballot that's grabbed most of the attention. Residents are voting on a mandatory leash law for dogs in Hubbard Park.

The problem of loose and sometimes aggressive dogs has been a perennial problem in the Montpelier. City officials, including a special dog leash working group, have considered stiffer penalties and restorative justice but have been reluctant to clamp down.

Tuesday's vote is only advisory.

