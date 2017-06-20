Montpelier voters consider leash law at park

While Montpelier voters are weighing in on key issues like school mergers and tax stabilization, it's another measure on the ballot that's grabbed most of the attention. Residents are voting on a mandatory leash law for dogs in Hubbard Park.
The problem of loose and sometimes aggressive dogs has been a perennial problem in the Montpelier. City officials, including a special dog leash working group, have considered stiffer penalties and restorative justice but have been reluctant to clamp down.
Tuesday's vote is only advisory.
A convicted sex offender found hundreds of miles from Vermont with a teenage girl faced a judge Tuesday.
A string of stolen cars spans three states and police think a juvenile from New Hampshire is responsible for the crimes.
U.S. prosecutors say a Montreal man smuggled about 100 handguns into Canada, including some that an accomplice had hidden in a library that straddles the border between Vermont and Quebec.
We're learning more about the Vermont connection to the USS Fitzgerald, the ship involved in that deadly collision over the weekend.
Authorities say dozens of Great Danes were rescued from a suspected puppy mill in New Hampshire.
State engineers say drivers often get home and don't remember how they got there. It's particularly dangerous right now with so many construction projects.
Several Vermont communities are voting Tuesday on whether to merge their schools.
There's a vote Tuesday in Waterbury that could decide the fate of the village police department.
