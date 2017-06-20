Quantcast

Montpelier voters say 'no' to leash law at park

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

As Montpelier residents weighed in on key issues like school mergers and tax stabilization, it was another measure on the ballot that grabbed most of the attention: a mandatory leash law for dogs in Hubbard Park.

Voters said "no" to the plan on a count of 678-637.

Supporters of a leash law in the park said loose and sometimes aggressive dogs have been a perennial problem at Hubbard Park. City officials, including a special dog leash working group, have considered stiffer penalties and restorative justice but have been reluctant to clamp down.

Tuesday's vote was only advisory.

