Montpelier voters say 'no' to leash law at park

As Montpelier residents weighed in on key issues like school mergers and tax stabilization, it was another measure on the ballot that grabbed most of the attention: a mandatory leash law for dogs in Hubbard Park.

Voters said "no" to the plan on a count of 678-637.

Supporters of a leash law in the park said loose and sometimes aggressive dogs have been a perennial problem at Hubbard Park. City officials, including a special dog leash working group, have considered stiffer penalties and restorative justice but have been reluctant to clamp down.

Tuesday's vote was only advisory.