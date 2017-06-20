Truck snags power lines in Shelburne

Traffic was snarled in Shelburne Tuesday after a truck took down some power lines.

It happened on Route 7 just after 1 p.m. Police say a tractor-trailer caught the lines and pulled them down along with poles on both sides of the road.

"This is the first time since the Shelburne Green has been open that we've had any incidents with the power lines coming down due to a truck hooking them, but there was one slack line spanning the driveway that the truck happened to catch," Shelburne Police Ofc. Josh Flore said.

Police said people were driving over the wires that were down across the road but no one was hurt.

Crews were able to get power restored pretty quickly to most of the area.