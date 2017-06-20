Quantcast

Truck snags power lines in Shelburne - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Truck snags power lines in Shelburne

Posted: Updated:
SHELBURNE, Vt. -

Traffic was snarled in Shelburne Tuesday after a truck took down some power lines.

It happened on Route 7 just after 1 p.m. Police say a tractor-trailer caught the lines and pulled them down along with poles on both sides of the road.

"This is the first time since the Shelburne Green has been open that we've had any incidents with the power lines coming down due to a truck hooking them, but there was one slack line spanning the driveway that the truck happened to catch," Shelburne Police Ofc. Josh Flore said.

Police said people were driving over the wires that were down across the road but no one was hurt.

Crews were able to get power restored pretty quickly to most of the area.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.