Novo Nordisk adding jobs in the Upper Valley

It has been just three years since Novo Nordisk moved to West Lebanon, New Hampshire. In that time, the company has grown. That expansion is continuing, both on the ground and with its workforce.

You can see signs of an expansion all around Novo Nordisk's West Lebanon facility where about 300 construction workers have been busy.

"There is a lot going for them in that location and it will be fun to see how they do going forward," said Rob Taylor of the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce.

The international manufacturing company makes products for people living with hemophilia, a rare bleeding disorder. In 2014, it bought the plant and adjacent land for about $30 million, according to the city assessor's office. It came on the heels of bad news. Olympus Biotech had shut its doors putting 127 people out of work. But with Novo Nordisk's arrival, many have been rehired. Right now, there are 170 employees at Novo Nordisk and 20 more are expected by the end of the year. There were a few reasons why they chose to settle here.

"High-tech, highly trained workforce in this area," Taylor said.

Not to mention key transportation infrastructure.

"A couple major interstates crisscrossing, we got an airport, we got rail service, we've got bus lines," Taylor said.

Along with the construction, additional signs of growth are on the horizon. According to the city assessor's office, Novo Nordisk also bought the building next door for $3.8 million.

Gov. Chris Sununu recently toured the plant but cameras weren't allowed for that.

"We have a great state, we have great fundamentals, but you have to go promote it. You have to remind people why they should move here or why their businesses should move here," said Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

Company officials were unavailable to speak on camera Tuesday and they declined to talk about the cost of the project. However, in a written statement, they said the expansion is a key component of their global manufacturing network.