Will a last-minute deal keep money flowing in Montpelier?

There is developing news on a budget compromise in Montpelier. We're told lawmakers and the governor have a framework in place to avoid a government shutdown.

"We're I think, conceptually, agreed to stuff, which is a huge step forward from yesterday. And so now it's just making sure we didn't miss anything in the details," said Rep. Mitzi Johnson, D-Vt. House Speaker.

Even with the deal in place, neither the governor nor legislative leadership are sharing details of the agreement. But our Kyle Midura has uncovered some of the key facets.

Leaders who haven't been in on the wheeling and dealing say they're not even sure of all the specifics yet, but they do expect Wednesday this compromise will have the votes it needs to get through both chambers.

With empty House and Senate chambers, the negotiations progressed dramatically Tuesday. We've learned that a statewide negotiation for health benefits is off the table. But the deal calls for potentially making that change in a couple or a few years. In the meantime, teachers will likely be expected to pay for a greater proportion of their cheaper plans and school districts will be expected to find savings in local negotiations.

Gov. Phil Scott told WCAX News all sides will get something out of the deadline deal.

"Nobody gets everything they want. And while not ideal, I think we're coming to a point where everyone gets something out of this. And again, as I've said numerous times, we're not going to shut down government," said Scott, R-Vermont.

A deal essentially guarantees there won't be a shutdown. In fact, Republican leaders are suggesting the scheduled two-day session may only require one.

That could be a bad sign for advocates for marijuana legalization. Lawmakers leading that effort say they've addressed the governor's concerns. He, however, remains non-committal, and it's unclear if Democratic leaders will be willing to prolong this veto session for pot. The new law wasn't scheduled to take effect until July 1, 2018, so even many proponents say it can wait until next year.