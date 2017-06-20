Quantcast

Police: Thief yanked change machine from laundromat wall

WAITSFIELD, Vt. -

Police are investigating a vandalism and theft incident at a laundromat in Waitsfield. 

Officers were called Friday morning to the Waitsfield Laundromat on Fiddler's Green.

They say it looks like someone used their vehicle to pull the change machine out of the wall and through the front window.

The vehicle that did it may have a broken rear taillight now.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.

