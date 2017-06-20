Addison County sheriff warns of scam calls

Quantcast

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. -

A warning from the Addison County sheriff: Don't fall for a call from his office asking for money.

Sheriff Don Keeler called WCAX News Tuesday worried people might fall for a scam. He says someone using an 802 area code is calling people claiming to be from the warrant division of the Addison County Sheriff's Office. The caller tells targets there is a warrant out for their arrest because they didn't report for jury duty. To make it all go away, the scammer demands payment information.

How did Sheriff Keeler find out about the scam? Because they called him and his dispatcher!

