Vermont mayors vow to fight climate change

Vermont mayors are taking aim at President Trump. They're vowing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions despite the president's decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord.

In Burlington Tuesday, Mayor Miro Weinberger touted the Queen City's record on going green and urged other leaders to do more to fight climate change.

"What we're doing here today is to extend an invitation to every Vermont organization to join this coalition, whether you're a big institution or a small town or business. We are inviting individual community members to get involved by encouraging your town or your business or organization to make a pledge," said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

Business and environmental leaders joined the mayor in Burlington. The group does not have a set plan of action but says it is working to put one together.

Some environmental groups questioned Gov. Phil Scott's record on fighting climate change. But the governor was there and pledged his support.