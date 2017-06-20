Quantcast

Leahy joins lawsuit against Trump

WASHINGTON -

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, is joining a group of lawmakers suing President Donald Trump.

The Congressional leaders have been working for months drafting a lawsuit to force Trump to comply with the Constitution's Emoluments Clause. The lawsuit concerns foreign money flowing into Trump's global business empire.

Lawmakers argue they have standing to sue because the clause says only Congress may approve foreign gifts and payments.

Nearly 200 members of the Senate and House now have filed their lawsuit.

