Leahy blasts GOP changes to health care plan

Sen. Patrick Leahy took the floor Tuesday afternoon on Capitol Hill to blast the Republicans' proposed changes to health care.

Leahy read quotes from Vermonters who he says wrote into his office about the bill.

"And from the small town of Sandgate, Vermont: 'My son has a chronic illness that without insurance will cost us $1,000 per month in prescriptions alone.' And for these Vermonters and for millions of Americas across the country, the decisions we make here will have consequences, real consequences in their life," said Leahy, D-Vermont.

Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate version of the bill will speak for itself. He says they expect they will have a discussion draft of the bill by Thursday.