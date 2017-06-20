Quantcast

Is a major change on the way for the solar industry?

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A large U.S. solar company's trade case could upend the availability of cheap solar panels.

The now bankrupt company Suniva filed a petition with the U.S. International Trade Commission calling for new taxes on international solar cells. They claim American companies are feeling the pinch of the global competition.

Vermont solar company SunCommon says new taxes on foreign products could translate to a higher solar price tag for Vermonters.

"Everybody relies on solar panels from other parts of the world because it is such a global manufacturing industry. For the average Vermont household, we expect this to have an impact between $500 and $2,500. What's interesting is that we don't know. The president will likely make a decision by the end of this year," said James Moore of SunCommon.

SunCommon says they've pre-purchased a number of panels in case there is a tax later on. They say they aren't the only ones in a buying frenzy. They tell us it's been unlike anything they've ever seen in the last decade.

Watch the video for the full interview with Moore.

