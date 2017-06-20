High school student pleads not guilty to sex assaults

A Green Mountain Union High School senior pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges that he sexually assaulted two teenage girls.

Ryan Stocker, 18, of Chester, faces the potential of life in prison if he's convicted on those charges.

Police say two victims-- a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old-- told them Stocker sexually assaulted them. Both cases involved parties and drinking.

In court Tuesday, we learned investigators think there may be other victims.

Stocker was released to his parents with a curfew and conditions that he not have contact with girls under the age of 18 or alcohol.

