High school student pleads not guilty to sex assaults

A Green Mountain Union High School senior pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges that he sexually assaulted two teenage girls.
Ryan Stocker, 18, of Chester, faces the potential of life in prison if he's convicted on those charges.
Police say two victims-- a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old-- told them Stocker sexually assaulted them. Both cases involved parties and drinking.
In court Tuesday, we learned investigators think there may be other victims.
Stocker was released to his parents with a curfew and conditions that he not have contact with girls under the age of 18 or alcohol.
The sex offender accused of taking a Vermont teen out of state appeared in court Tuesday. William Smith was charged with violating probation and failing to comply with the sex offender registry.
A string of stolen cars spans three states and police think a juvenile from New Hampshire is responsible for the crimes.
U.S. prosecutors say a Montreal man smuggled about 100 handguns into Canada, including some that an accomplice had hidden in a library that straddles the border between Vermont and Quebec.
A warning from the Addison County sheriff: Don't fall for a call from his office asking for money.
Police are investigating a vandalism and theft incident at a laundromat in Waitsfield.
We're learning more about the Vermont connection to the USS Fitzgerald, the ship involved in that deadly collision over the weekend.
Traffic was snarled in Shelburne Tuesday after a truck took down some power lines.
