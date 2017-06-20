Quantcast

The dramatic impact Alzheimer's has on families - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

The dramatic impact Alzheimer's has on families

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

This year, during Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer's Association is highlighting the dramatic impact Alzheimer's disease has on families through a new survey.

We learned more about the results of the survey and families dealing with Alzheimer’s from Pamela Beidler of the Alzheimer's Association and Tammy Johnson, a local caregiver whose mother has Alzheimer's.

Watch the video for the full interview.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.