Cowen, Snide repeat as decathlon champs

Tuesday, June 20th

BURLINGTON, Vt - Katherine Cowan of St. Johnsbury and D.J. Snide of Bellows Falls earned repeat titles at the 42nd annual Vermont State Decathlon Championships Tuesday at UVM.

Cowan won the high jump on day two, and posted top five finishes in the hurdles, discus and pole vault to not only win the state crown, but also set a new Vermont high school state record with 5214 points. Cowan's Hilltopper teammate Lia Rotti finished second and also broke the old state mark with 5130 points.

The previous record of 4938 was set in 2014 by Katherine Furland of Essex.

Hannah Westcott finished third to complete a top three sweep for St. Johnsbury. Avery Ellis of North Country and Brattleboro's Danielle Wood round out the top five. Lyndon's Camryn Heath finished seventh, and also set a new state decathlon record in the shot put.

In the boys meet, D-J Snide started day two in second place, but won the hurdles and had top ten finishes in the discus, pole vault and javelin to claim a second straight state crown by nearly 500 points over runner up Connor Lambert of South Royalton.

Snide's Bellows Falls teammate Shane Clark was third, followed by day one leader Bill Wood of Woodstock and St. Johnsbury's Asher Solnit to complete the top five.