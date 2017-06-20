Quantcast

Agreement reached on education savings proposal - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Agreement reached on education savings proposal

Posted: Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and legislative leaders have announced an agreement on an education savings proposal.

The Republican governor, Democratic Senate Pro Tempore Tim Ashe and Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson issued a statement Tuesday night saying the proposal is "an important step to make Vermont more affordable."

Scott had vetoed the state budget as part of a dispute over education savings.

They say the proposal "ensures that we will have a budget that does not raise taxes and fees, including property tax rates." It still has to be passed by the full Legislature.

Scott and legislative leaders are scheduled to outline the full proposal at a news conference on Wednesday. They say they're confident it will have cross-party support.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.