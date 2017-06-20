Mixed results for school merger votes in Vermont communities

Voters in seven towns made some critical decisions Tuesday night on whether to merge their school districts.

It's part of Act 46 -- the state's mandated effort to consolidate districts.

Let's start with Cabot, the Cabot/Danville/Twinfield merger did not pass. Twinfield residents said yes (160 to 103) but both Cabot (163 to 357) and Danville (112 to 239) said no. This means its back to the drawing board for all three districts.

Residents in Montpelier (770 to 518) and Roxbury (168 to 65) also approved a merger.

But in Rochester residents said no (144 to 236.) They did a revote on a plan to combine with Bethel and South Royalton -- it could have resulted in the loss of Rochester's school but residents struck it down.