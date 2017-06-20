Quantcast

Vermont hospital will let patients decide who visits them

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont hospital is giving patients more control with a new visitation policy.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2tJ6tm4 ) that the University of Vermont Medical Center will allow patients to determine who can visit and how long they stay. The new policy also allows patients to define whom they consider family and relaxes age restrictions.

UVM Medical Center's patient and family-centered care program manager Amy Cohen says the goal is to give patients more freedom. Cohen adds that research shows patient outcomes improve when they're able to choose how involved their loved ones are in their care.

Officials say UVM Medical Center is following the blueprints of several other hospitals across the nation which have amended their visiting hours.

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com

