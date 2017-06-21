Vermont House considering teacher health deal

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Lawmakers in the Vermont House are considering a teacher health care deal that would allow passage of the 2018 state budget.

Earlier Wednesday, Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic leaders of Vermont's Senate and House revealed the compromise deal they reached that will provide savings to taxpayers through changes to teacher health care plans.

The Legislature is meeting during a special veto session.

Scott vetoed the budget and a property tax bill last month because lawmakers didn't approve a measure he favored that would save money on teacher health insurance. Legislative leaders favored a different plan.

The compromise would require school districts across the state to save $13 million in health care costs over the next two years.

The Senate must also act on the proposal.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.