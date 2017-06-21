Quantcast

Forgery arrest in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Police in South Burlington say they cracked a fraud case.

Investigators say Tyson Cyphers racked up 10-thousand dollars' worth of purchases on a debit card that wasn't his.

He was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of False Pretenses, Identity Theft, and Forgery.

