Armed robbery at St. Albans gas station

Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Jolley gas station in St. Albans.

The suspect is described as between 5'6 and 5'8 with a thin build. Police say he was wearing a black sweatshirt and green shorts. He did not display a weapon but told clerks he had one. He took the money and left the store.

Police say he likely acted alone and could be targeting other stores so keep windows and doors locked. Nobody got hurt. Police are currently reviewing surveillance footage.