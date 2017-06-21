Quantcast

Vermont governor signs on Lake Champlain international plan - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont governor signs on Lake Champlain international plan

Posted: Updated:

CROWN POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Officials from Vermont, New York, Quebec and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have committed to combining their efforts to reduce pollution in Lake Champlain.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott signed on to the plan in Crown Point, New York alongside the commissioner of New York's Department of Environmental Conservation and the Quebec environmental minister Monday.

WVPS-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2snHhnl ) the plan titled "Opportunities For Action" was developed by the Lake Champlain Basin Program with the goals of clean water, a healthy ecosystem, thriving communities and an engaged public.

The Republican governor says his administration's focus on Vermont's economy does not reduce the state's focus on environmental issues. Scott pledges to invest $55 million in clean water funding for the coming year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.