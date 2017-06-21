Students deal with reverse culture shock when returning from abroad

Stopping your everyday routine in college to live abroad has become part of the curriculum and more people are doing it before graduation.

At Champlain College in Burlington, officials say about 300 students study abroad each year, that's 15 percent of the school taking classes or starting internships outside the United States.

"There was never anything to do but drive to the movie theater or take a bus to the mall," said Stephanie Doan who grew up in Randolph, Massachusetts, and came to college in Vermont.

Now, imagine leaving the country.

"To move continents where my mom couldn't do a quick drive up to check up on me if she's worried, that was a huge thing," Doan said.

But she did it.

"Every corner you turn there was something going on," Doan said. "You can always read a book or watch the news or read an article but it's not the same as living it. I don't know what my life would be today if I didn't go abroad."

Four months later, Doan says she spent the first three weeks back from studying abroad doing nothing.

"I was home most of the time; I didn't really want to do anything," she said.

Noah Goldblatt is the man who helps every Champlain College student before, during and after the abroad experience.

"It's something we talk about in the pre-departure phase," Goldblatt said.

Most people would think the most anxiety, stress and fear would be when a person settles in a new country, but that's usually not the case. According to the University Studies Abroad Consortium, almost every person who touches back down in the states experiences some level of shock and it can be as serious as depression, isolation, restlessness and negative feelings toward the U.S.

"I've never heard a student say, 'No, I've experienced zero culture shock coming back,'" Goldblatt said.

Unfortunately, he says you can warn family and friends as much as you want but ultimately, they won't fully satisfy the students' needs. However, there are people who can help. Finding others in the same boat proves you aren't the only one feeling out of place.

"It's the little things," Doan said. "I keep almost running into people because I am always walking on the left side now instead of the right."

While she has been dealing with some adjustments, she's already planning her next getaway.

A tip from Goldblatt is journaling. A lot of students do that while they are overseas to document what's happening. He says documenting the recovery when you return is therapeutic and reminds you of what you were doing abroad.