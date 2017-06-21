Phase two of Burlington bike path construction starting

One of the hottest spots to be in Burlington during the summertime is undergoing changes again.

The next phase of bike path construction begins near Leddy Park heading into Colchester. The Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront Department says the northern division of work should be done by September.

The work means users will be detoured a half mile off the bike path and onto North Avenue for a stretch.

Department officials say this next chunk of work is long overdue.

"It's bumpy, it's pot hole-y, it pools water and it's in really bad shape. It's over 30 years old and it needs to be rehabilitated," said Diana Wood from Burlington Parks and Rec. "And this rehabilitation project is a complete rehabilitation, it's not just paving it over. They're ripping the whole thing up redoing all of the sub-base so that this can last another 30 years."

After this section, the next phase will be the stretch from North Beach to Leddy Park. Officials say that will happen from September until December.