Phase two of Burlington bike path construction starting

A Vermont man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for distributing heroin in 2015.
One of the hottest spots to be in the Queen City during the summertime is undergoing changes again.
Vermont lawmakers are back in Montpelier for what's scheduled to be a two-day session to deal with vetoes issued by Republican Gov. Phil Scott.
The Executive Council is set to vote on Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's first nominee to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
The U.S. Justice Department says it has reached an agreement with New York state to settle a lawsuit over voter registration opportunities through state motor vehicle offices.
Dartmouth College researchers say intense rainfall events, like the one that led to flash flooding this week, have become more common in the last 20 years.
Stopping your everyday routine in college to live abroad has become part of the curriculum and more people are doing it before graduation.?
New York's Lake Placid is vying to host the winter version of the World University Games.
