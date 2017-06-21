Vt. lawmakers back in Montpelier for 2-day veto session

Vermont lawmakers are back in Montpelier trying to resolve budget issues to avoid a government shutdown.

Our Kyle Midura has been following the developments since Tuesday when we learned a compromise had been reached. He has an update on what's left to sort out.

The primary issue Wednesday afternoon was actually the power. The lights were out at noontime. Not because of a looming government shutdown, but because wind knocked off a branch which hit a power line. So lawmakers were doing things the old-fashioned way.

There is an agreement in place that should quickly allow lawmakers to move through this veto session and ensure that state government continues to operate come July 1.

At the heart of this debate was the issue surrounding teachers' health care and how to save cash on those plans without cutting benefits. Essentially all sides ended up giving a little bit as part of this agreement. Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, gave up on his push for a statewide negotiation for all those benefits and, in exchange, lawmakers did agree to force school districts to guarantee that they will be able to come forward with savings as well as a couple other elements.

What is also of note here is that a marijuana bill where the governor and lawmakers had found quite a good deal of agreement-- that's still not settled. And if lawmakers can handle the budget quickly, that issue will be dead and will not move forward. It would have to wait for next year. That looks exceedingly likely at this point.

Our Kyle Midura will have the latest tonight on the Channel 3 Evening News starting at 6 p.m.

Power was restored to the Statehouse at about 12:30 p.m. after the hour-long outage.

