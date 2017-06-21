Executive Council confirms Sununu's nominee to NH Supreme Court

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Executive Council has confirmed Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's first nominee to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

The council unanimously approved Manchester attorney Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi, who is known by family and colleagues as Bobbie Hantz, to replace retiring Associate Justice Carol Ann Conboy.

No one spoke against her nomination at a public hearing Monday, when she won praise from attorneys, advocates and law enforcement officials. She was questioned on her views regarding the Second Amendment, her judicial philosophy and the fact she was on the governor's judicial selection commission until she applied to join the state's highest court.

Though Hantz has been active in Republican politics and is on the board of directors for a free-market think tank, she said she would cut political ties if confirmed.

