NY settles federal lawsuit over voter registration

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The U.S. Justice Department says it has reached an agreement with New York state to settle a lawsuit over voter registration opportunities through state motor vehicle offices.

Federal investigators found applications for New York driver's licenses, permits and identification cards didn't consistently serve as applications for voter registration for federal elections as required by law.

Under a settlement agreement, New York will make sure a voter registration opportunity will be included with all applications for driver's licenses and renewals.

Change of address information submitted for driver's license purposes will also be used to update voter address information.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.