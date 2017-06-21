Man sentenced for distributing heroin in Vt.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for distributing heroin in 2015.

Kevin Williams has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since he was arrested in February 2016. He had pleaded guilty to the offense.

He moved to Rutland from New York City.

Prosecutors also presented evidence showing the 44-year-old Williams also organized a small prostitution ring in Rutland. A 19-year-old woman testified that in 2015, she met Williams and began buying heroin from him to feed her addiction. She said she helped him deliver crack and heroin in exchange for getting heroin to use.

