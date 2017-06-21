Police arrest St. Albans robbery suspect

Police in St. Albans say they caught an armed robber.

Investigators say at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jason Bockus, 36, of St. Albans, walked into the Jolley on North Main Street, implied he had a gun and demanded money. He got cash and fled.

Police say Bockus was identified as the suspect soon after the robbery and arrested. He faces assault and robbery charges.

