2 charged in Burlington assault

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Police say two Burlington residents assaulted a man early Wednesday morning.

It happened on Archibald Street.

Investigators say Shaun Lacross, 29, and Amber Fusco, 28, beat up the victim. They say a 2-year-old child was present during the assault but was not injured.

Police say Lacross was also wanted for escaping from the Department of Corrections. He faces charges of assault, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child.

Fusco is charged with assault, endangering the welfare of a child and harboring a fugitive.

