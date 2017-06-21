Quantcast

Orwell bridge being replaced - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Orwell bridge being replaced

Posted: Updated:
ORWELL, Vt. -

A bridge in Addison County will be closed for two months starting June 21.

VTrans is replacing a bridge on Route 73 in Orwell at Hough Crossing. That's just south of Hemenway Hill Road. The bridge spans the north fork of East Creek.

The 5-and-a-half-mile detour doesn't just include vehicles, bikes and pedestrians will have to go around, too.

VTrans expects the closure to go through August 20.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.