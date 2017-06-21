Orwell bridge being replaced

A bridge in Addison County will be closed for two months starting June 21.

VTrans is replacing a bridge on Route 73 in Orwell at Hough Crossing. That's just south of Hemenway Hill Road. The bridge spans the north fork of East Creek.

The 5-and-a-half-mile detour doesn't just include vehicles, bikes and pedestrians will have to go around, too.

VTrans expects the closure to go through August 20.