Power restored to Vermont Statehouse

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Power has been restored to the Vermont Statehouse following about an hour-long outage as legislators were meeting during a veto session.

Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson said Wednesday that power to the Statehouse was cut when a tree fell on a power line.

The House chamber was lit by emergency power as lawmakers learned about a plan to save money on teacher health care. Statehouse staff brought in a portable loudspeaker.

Power was restored shortly after noon.

The Legislature is meeting during a veto session to pass a state budget ahead of the July 1 start of the next fiscal year. Lawmakers will also consider legalizing recreational use of marijuana.

