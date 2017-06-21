Close vote expected on NH budget

By HOLLY RAMER
Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Some conservative House Republicans who helped defeat a proposed budget earlier this year have come around, but many Democrats remain opposed heading into Thursday's vote.
Both the House and Senate are voting on an $11.7 billion, two-year spending plan negotiated by a conference committee after the Senate passed an $11.8 plan in May and the House rejected an $11.9 billion plan in April.
A majority of the Republican resisters, known as the Freedom Caucus, say they will vote for the compromise bill even though they still think it spends too much. About three dozen Democrats, however, held a news conference Wednesday to say they will vote no because the bill prioritizes business tax cuts over the needs of the state's most vulnerable residents.
House Republicans outnumber Democrats 221-170.
