Leahy, Scott recommend Nolan as US prosecutor for Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy and Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott have recommended to the president that a Burlington attorney become the top law enforcement official in the state.

Christina Nolan would become the 38th U.S. attorney for Vermont. She has served as assistant U.S. attorney in Vermont since 2010.

Leahy and Scott said in a joint statement Wednesday that Nolan has proven to be a fair and tough prosecutor who is respected by law enforcement throughout Vermont. They also said through her prosecution of heroin and other drug related crimes she recognizes that addiction is a pressing threat to the health of the state. They said she will make dismantling drug trafficking rings a top priority as well as working with partners in the prevention and treatment communities.

