Teen suspect in car thefts in 3 states arrested in Maine

By The Associated Press

A teenager suspected of car thefts in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont is behind bars.

Police say the 14-year-old boy from New Hampshire was arrested Tuesday in Waldo County in Maine. The youth's name was not released.

Police say the boy was accused of stealing several cars - one of which he totaled - on Monday in Farmington, Maine. He was originally driving a stolen car with New Hampshire plates before stealing two more cars to get away from police.

It's unclear how the suspect made it to Waldo County. Police say the boy is believed to have stolen cars in Vermont, as well.

