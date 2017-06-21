Quantcast

Dying mother gets wish to see daughter graduate at hospital - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Dying mother gets wish to see daughter graduate at hospital

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A mother dying of breast cancer got her wish to see her daughter graduate from school when officials worked to bring the ceremony to her hospital room.

Patricia Parrotte, of Saranac, New York, hoped to make it to Tuesday's graduation for Samantha, but her condition worsened.

WPTZ-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2sRdBjl) Champlain Valley Technical Center in Plattsburgh, and Saranac schools worked together. They brought the graduation to Patricia Parrotte at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont, on June 7. Her daughter wore her graduation gown and hugged and kissed her mother. Her mother had flowers. Two days after the ceremony, Patricia Parrotte died.

Samantha Parrotte wore her gown for a second time at Champlain Valley Technical Center and accepted her diploma for its allied health program. She won an award for student excellence.

She said her mom is still with her.

