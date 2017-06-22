Popular Vermont bike path to undergo next phase of repairs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A popular bike path in Vermont's largest city is undergoing more changes and repairs this summer.

Officials from the Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront Department say this part of the construction on a path near Leddy Park heading into Colchester will be completed by September. WCAX-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2tvN6hn ) bikers will be detoured about a half-mile off the path while repairs are underway.

Officials say work is long overdue, with the road full of potholes and bumpy for riders.

Department spokeswoman Diana Wood says the project is a complete rehabilitation that will repair the base of the path so it can last much longer.

The department says the next phase of repairs will take place from September to December.

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.