Woman facing arson charges ordered to undergo evaluation

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont woman accused of setting fires at two businesses has been ordered to undergo an in-patient mental health evaluation.

The Caledonian Record reports (http://bit.ly/2tS9fWo) 33-year-old Margo Maarawi, of Newport, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday to two felony charges of 2nd-degree arson by setting fires at the Colonnade Inn and the Modern Furniture mattress store in Lyndonville.

A mental health screener requested by defense attorney Chris Davis told the court she believes that Maarawi has serious mental health issues.

Maarawi was taken into custody after police and firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the Colonnade Inn on Tuesday. Police said they found Maarawi lying on a grassy knoll nearby.

