Quantcast

Investigators seek cause of fire that destroyed Vermont home - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Investigators seek cause of fire that destroyed Vermont home

Posted: Updated:

BRIGHTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont fire investigators are seeking the cause of the blaze that destroyed a Brighton home.

Firefighters were called to the house on Vermont Route 105 near the village of Island Pond late Tuesday night.

The house, which is owned by one man from New Hampshire and two from Massachusetts, had begun to collapse.

No one was home when the fire broke out. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently listed as undetermined.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.