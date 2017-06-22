Investigators seek cause of fire that destroyed Vermont home

BRIGHTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont fire investigators are seeking the cause of the blaze that destroyed a Brighton home.

Firefighters were called to the house on Vermont Route 105 near the village of Island Pond late Tuesday night.

The house, which is owned by one man from New Hampshire and two from Massachusetts, had begun to collapse.

No one was home when the fire broke out. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently listed as undetermined.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.