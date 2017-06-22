Quantcast

Vermont governor to appoint commission to study legal pot - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont governor to appoint commission to study legal pot

Posted: Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he's going to appoint a commission to study the legalization of the recreational use of marijuana in the state.

Scott, a Republican, said Thursday the commission's priorities would be to look at ways to ensure public safety and the best way to regulate marijuana.

The Legislature passed a legalization bill that was vetoed by Scott because of public safety concerns.

On Wednesday, the Senate passed a legalization bill, but it was blocked by the House. The legislation would have set up a commission to study legalization issues.

Democratic State Sen. Dick Sears says he's hopeful a law can be ready for implementation by July 1, 2018 -- the same date as in the bill that was vetoed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.