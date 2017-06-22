Vermont governor to appoint commission to study legal pot

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he's going to appoint a commission to study the legalization of the recreational use of marijuana in the state.

Scott, a Republican, said Thursday the commission's priorities would be to look at ways to ensure public safety and the best way to regulate marijuana.

The Legislature passed a legalization bill that was vetoed by Scott because of public safety concerns.

On Wednesday, the Senate passed a legalization bill, but it was blocked by the House. The legislation would have set up a commission to study legalization issues.

Democratic State Sen. Dick Sears says he's hopeful a law can be ready for implementation by July 1, 2018 -- the same date as in the bill that was vetoed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.