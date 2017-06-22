Quantcast

Vermont US senators, governor oppose GOP health bill - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont US senators, governor oppose GOP health bill

Posted: Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's two U.S. senators and the Republican governor all say they think the Republican Senate health care proposal would be bad for the state.

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders called the proposal released Thursday the "most harmful" piece of legislation he has ever seen and said it's focused on transferring wealth to the richest Americans.

Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy called the bill "a cruel and cynical hoax."

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott also said the bill would be bad for Vermont.

The measure that would replace the Obama health care law would cut and revamp Medicaid, repeal tax increases on higher-income people, medical companies and others. It would also end the tax penalty Obama's statute imposes on people who don't buy insurance.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.