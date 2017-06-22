Vermont US senators, governor oppose GOP health bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's two U.S. senators and the Republican governor all say they think the Republican Senate health care proposal would be bad for the state.

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders called the proposal released Thursday the "most harmful" piece of legislation he has ever seen and said it's focused on transferring wealth to the richest Americans.

Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy called the bill "a cruel and cynical hoax."

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott also said the bill would be bad for Vermont.

The measure that would replace the Obama health care law would cut and revamp Medicaid, repeal tax increases on higher-income people, medical companies and others. It would also end the tax penalty Obama's statute imposes on people who don't buy insurance.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.