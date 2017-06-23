$20,000 reward to find missing teenager expiring in July

Quantcast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A $20,000 reward to help find a Vermont teenager who disappeared 13 years ago is set to expire in less than two weeks.

Brianna Maitland disappeared in March 2004 after leaving her job at the Black Lantern Inn in Montgomery. The 17-year-old girl's car was found the next day at a nearby abandoned farmhouse. WCAX-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2sIbn3H ) the Center for the Resolution of Unsolved Crimes has received a number of leads in the cold case, and the center says they feel close to a resolution.

Vermont State Police believe Maitland was a victim of foul play. The teenager's family has offered a $20,000 reward: $10,000 for anyone who can identify Maitland's location, $10,000 for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of someone responsible.

