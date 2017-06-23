Legislators defer action on wind turbine sound standards

Quantcast

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont legislative panel has deferred action on a proposal to create new sound standards for wind turbines.

The Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules had been considering new sound standards for wind turbines, and was due to issue a decision by June 30. WVPS-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2s2aSzr ) now they will not issue a decision until their next meeting in October at the earliest.

Previously, an advisory board proposed to LCAR the lowest sound standards in the country, igniting debate between public health advocates who supported the proposal and business proponents who say the new standards would make it nearly impossible for future wind development.

