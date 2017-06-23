Quantcast

Vermont Ag Agency charging slaughterhouse with violations

Vermont Ag Agency charging slaughterhouse with violations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Agency of Agriculture has charged a North Springfield slaughterhouse with violating the state's humane slaughter laws and is planning to impose a $1,500 administrative penalty.

The Burlington Free Press (http://bfpne.ws/2t2pS5i ) reports the state's six-count action against the Vermont Packinghouse comes after it was also cited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The alleged state violations include allowing pigs to escape the stun box in October 2016 and May 2017 and failing to render them "insensible to pain by a rapid and effective method."

Vermont Packinghouse owner Arion Thiboumery (Ti-BOOM-ery) says the violation notice and a related notice are regarding "old events and have not been finalized." He says the packinghouse remains committed to transparency and humane handling.

Thiboumery says he's planning to meet with agency officials next week.

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com

