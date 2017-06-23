Quantcast

Vermont officials still hope escaped farm elk can be caught

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say they're still hopeful about 16 farm elk that have been on the run since they escaped their enclosure can be recaptured, but if not the animals will have to be shot.

Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter says the elk that escaped last weekend from an enclosure in Derby are believed to be in two groups, but efforts to recapture them have failed.

Porter says the biggest worry is that the animals could pose a threat to people by, for example, being hit by a vehicle. They could also cause property damage by running through fences and there is a risk, however slight, they could introduce chronic wasting disease into Vermont's deer herd.

Elk owner Doug Nelson did not return a call seeking comment.

