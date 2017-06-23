National Weather Service issues flash flood watch

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of northern Vermont and northeastern New York.

Widespread showers and Thunderstorms are moving through parts of the area Friday and some could produce up to 2 inches of rain.

Those rains come on top of heavy rains that fell earlier Friday, saturating the soil and making flooding more likely.

The flash flood watch is due to last through 11 p.m. Friday.

