Vermont lawmakers pass resolution in favor of climate deal

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Legislature is supporting the Paris climate agreement despite President Donald Trump's decision to have the United States leave the agreement.

During this week's one-day veto session, the Senate passed a resolution urging Republican Gov. Phil Scott to support funding and policies to combat climate change.

Scott says Vermont is a leader in environmental policy and natural resource management. He says the president's decision to withdraw the country from the agreement only strengthens the states' commitment.

But some Republicans in the Vermont House complained the resolution could commit the state to pay for climate funding.

The Burlington Free Press (http://bfpne.ws/2rKFAxE ) reports the Vermont House approved the resolution after amending it to remove any reference to funding.

