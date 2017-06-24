Quantcast

Group becomes citizens as group protests immigrant arrests - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Group becomes citizens as group protests immigrant arrests

Posted: Updated:

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - More than a dozen people from 13 countries have become citizens at a ceremony in Burlington, Vermont, while dozens at the capital protested the arrest of two Vermont dairy workers.

U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford assured the new citizens at a naturalization ceremony Friday that their constitutional rights to live and worship freely are "not empty promises."

The ceremony was held at the historic Ethan Allen Homestead in Burlington.

In Montpelier, meanwhile, a demonstration was held to show support for two dairy farm workers who are the latest to be detained in an immigration crackdown. The group called for immigration reform and support for the state's immigrant community.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.