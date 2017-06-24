Vermont Fish and Wildlife to show wildlife-friendly habitat

WELLS, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials are showcasing wildlife-friendly habitat management practices on private land in the town of Wells.

During the Saturday walk habitat biologists were taking visitors around the property to show what has been done to enhance the land for wildlife.

Visitors got to see young forest created through cutting, an area where invasive plants have been removed, and a patch of woods that has been improved for forest birds.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.